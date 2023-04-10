LIC ADO Result 2023 for Prelims Exam Released: Download & Check Cut-Off Marks
LIC ADO Result 2023 for Main examination will be declared on 23 April.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India declared the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims Results 2023 on the official website, licindia.in.
Candidates who appeared in the LIC ADO Prelims Examination 2023 can download and check their cut-off marks, ranks, and scorecards on the aforementioned website.
Candidates who will successfully qualify for the LIC ADO Prelims Exam will become eligible for the LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023, which will be held on 23 April 2023.
The ongoing LIC Recruitment Drive is being held to fill approximately 9394 ADO posts. This year, the prelims exam was conducted by the corporation on 12 March 2023.
How To Download LIC ADO Prelims Exam 2023 Result
Go to the official website of LIC India
On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for downloading the LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023
A login page will be displayed on your screen
Enter the login details
Hit the submit option
Your result will show up
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023 Date
The LIC ADO Main Exam will be held on 23 April 2023. Candidates will be asked to answer 160 objective type questions in 120 minutes. The examination paper will comprise questions from different sections including reasoning & numerical ability (50 marks); general knowledge, current affairs, and English language (50 marks); and insurance & financial marketing (60 marks).
