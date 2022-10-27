‘Can Hear Sirens Every Hour But Won't Return Home': Indian Students in Ukraine

“We have lost count of how many bombs and sirens we hear every day… But we still can't go back to India. Our future is not secure in India either. When we returned home in February, there was a lot of hope. But now, we are left with none. We have to finish our course here because there is no other option,” said Sheikh Abrar, a 23-year-old Indian medical student, over the phone from Sumy State University in war-torn Ukraine.

Amid escalating hostilities, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine's Kiev asked Indian citizens to return to the country on 19 October. On 25 October, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine reiterated that “In continuation of the advisory issued on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory.”