Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Students Surviving In Bunkers, Families Tensed in India

As Russia's aggression over Ukraine reaches onto the streets of the capital city, Kyiv, missile blasts are heard in several parts of the country. For the third day in a row, Russian missile continues to pound Ukrainian cities.

There are around 20,000 Indian students stuck in Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the country. Families of these students are extremely tense about the uncertainty that looms over the lives of these students.

We went to meet the family of Shivam Singh in Ghaziabad. He is a medical student studying at Ukraine's Uzhhorod National Medical University. For the Indian medical students stuck in Ukraine, it is a double whammy. Their studies have been disrupted and now they are worried about their exit route.