'A Medical Student, I Evacuated From Ukraine; Cannot Relive the Stress Again'

As much as we want to go back to Ukraine to complete our education, we cannot forget the mental, financial and emotional trauma we went through in February.

Back then we used to wake up to the sounds of bombings and we were scared for our lives as the airspace was closed.

It took us five days and two border crossings (Moldova and Romania) to come back home.

We just hope everything goes back to normal soon. Right now, neither do we have our degrees nor do we have the option to study further in India. Everything has become extremely uncertain again.