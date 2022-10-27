'A Medical Student, I Evacuated From Ukraine; Cannot Relive the Stress Again'
I was planning to go back to Ukraine by mid-November but now there is so much uncertainty again.
I am one of the medical students who were evacuated from Odesa, Ukraine on 27 February this year. I'm currently in my fifth year of medical school, studying at Odesa National Medical University.
I thank my stars that I'm back home safely in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh but it's been over nine months since I'm continuing my medical education online.
Now, I've lost all hope that I'll ever get to go back and complete my studies as the situation there has again become critical. On 19 October, the Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory against travelling and staying in Ukraine. They have asked students to leave the country at the earliest.
Followed by another advisory issued on 25 October.
These advisories came right when my friends and I were planning to head back to Odesa. I was planning to travel back to Ukraine by mid-November, but now, I don't know how long will I extend my stay here. The classes and new sessions have already begun at my university.
I need to complete my degree, I'm in my final year, and I need to attend practical classes. This situation has become mentally taxing for us, as well as, for our parents.
'Were Planning To Go Back, Stuck With Uncertainty Again'
My friends and I had filled out and completed all the necessary travel documents, we were just zeroing down on the travel date when we got to know that the Ukraine airspace is closed again.
From what we've heard, the current situation is worse than what it was in February and March. We don't know what to do next, or what will happen to our degrees, we spent so much money and time there, and we have no idea what will happen to all that.
Our parents are also caught up in a dilemma because they don't know if their child will be safe in Ukraine. I don't want to relive the evacuation process again. It was not easy. My parents are worried too.
'My Friends in Ukraine are Living With Fear'
A lot of my friends have gone back to Ukraine, already. They told me they have to be cautious all the time. They mentioned that they have heard drone attacks and they feel scared and their families back home are worried.
I asked a few of my friends about the current situation and they told me that curfews has been imposed multiple times in Odesa.
They also mentioned that they get to hear air sirens at night. Apart from that, the University has given us the option to attend classes online.
'Don't Want To Relive the Nightmare Again'
As much as we want to go back to Ukraine to complete our education, we cannot forget the mental, financial and emotional trauma we went through in February.
Back then we used to wake up to the sounds of bombings and we were scared for our lives as the airspace was closed.
It took us five days and two border crossings (Moldova and Romania) to come back home.
We just hope everything goes back to normal soon. Right now, neither do we have our degrees nor do we have the option to study further in India. Everything has become extremely uncertain again.
