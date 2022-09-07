Indian Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine Can Finish Studies Abroad: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed Indian students who returned from war-torn Ukraine to finish their education in universities abroad.

Taking the "special circumstances" into account, the NMC agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Kyiv to allow students to finish their studies as the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only.

As per the NMC Act, students pursuing their studies in foreign medical colleges are required to finish their education and get a degree from a single university only.