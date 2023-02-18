UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download Here
Know how can you check and download the Admit card for UGC NET December session exams.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
National Testing Agency or NTA has released the admit cards for the UGC NET exams to be held during the December session. The exam city information slip for the exam was issued a few days ago and soon after the admit cards have been uploaded on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.
UGC NET December 2022 exam is scheduled for 21 February to 10 March 2023. For the exam city slip, UGC said, "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”.
The statement further added, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 shall be issued later."
How to Download UGC NET Admit Card?
Visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Under the candidate activity tab, click and open the link to download admit card.
You will have to enter your registration number and date of birth to login.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and take a print out for future use.
The UGC NET exam will be conducted for 3 hours and there will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift will be from 3 PM to 6 PM.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: UGC NET Admit Card UGC NET 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.