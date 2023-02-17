RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 To Be Out Today; Dress Code Issued - More Details

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to release the REET Mains Admit Card 2023 today on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the RSMSSB REET Mains Exam 2023 can download the hall ticket from the website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in by using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

The REET Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials from 25 February to 1 March 2023. The exam is held for Primary Level 1 (classes 1 to 5), and Upper Primary Level 2 (classes 6 to 8).