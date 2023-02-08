UGC NET Admit Card 2023 December Session To Be Out Soon - Exam Date, and More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for December Session 2022 anytime soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

The UGC NET Exam City Slip is also likely to be issued this week by the concerned authorities. The UGC NET Exam 2022 (December Cycle) will be conducted by the NTA from 21 February to 10 March 2023.

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, "The UGC NET December Session would be held from 21 February to 10 March 2023. The detailed subject and paper wise scheduled would be released by NTA in due course of time.