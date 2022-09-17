UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card Out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the exam will be from 20 to 30 September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for the Phase II exam. The candidates who had registered for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles), Phase II, admit cards will be available for download.
The Phase II exam will be conducted from 20 September to 30 September in various locations across the country. Have a look at the steps to check and download the admit card.
How to Download UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Admit card 2022 link.
You will have to enter your credentials to login.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details carefully and download it for future use.
Candidates must make sure to check all the information mentioned on the admit card before downloading it. Make sure the name, date of birth, subjects name, and spellings are correct. Read the COVID guidelines carefully and note the examination hall address and time of entry.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: UGC NET UGC NET 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.