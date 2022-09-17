ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card Out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the exam will be from 20 to 30 September.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card Out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download
i

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for the Phase II exam. The candidates who had registered for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles), Phase II, admit cards will be available for download.

The Phase II exam will be conducted from 20 September to 30 September in various locations across the country. Have a look at the steps to check and download the admit card.

Also Read

AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps to Download

AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Admit card 2022 link.

  • You will have to enter your credentials to login.

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Check the details carefully and download it for future use.

Candidates must make sure to check all the information mentioned on the admit card before downloading it. Make sure the name, date of birth, subjects name, and spellings are correct. Read the COVID guidelines carefully and note the examination hall address and time of entry.

Also Read

LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For CTO, CDO, and CISO Posts - Steps to Apply

LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For CTO, CDO, and CISO Posts - Steps to Apply

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UGC NET   UGC NET 2022 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×