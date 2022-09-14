AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps to Download

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card on 13 September 2022 for the Computer-based test. The candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT exam 2022 can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates will have to enter their email id, date of birth, and password to get access to the admit card.

The AIMA MAT 2022 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on 18 September 2022. The candidates must carry their MAT PBT admit card along with their ID proof like driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card else they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.