UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today; Here Are the Steps To Download

According to an official schedule released on the official website of NTA UGC (ugcnet.nta.nic.in), National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Admit Card Phase 2 today, 16 September 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams will be able to download and check the admit card from the website by using their personal login credentials like application number and password, created during the registration process.

All the candidates must remember that the admit card will be available through an online mode only. They should download the hall ticket before the last date. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.