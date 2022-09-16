LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For CTO, CDO, and CISO Posts - Steps to Apply
Interested candidates with minimum 15 years of experience can apply for the posts of CDO, CISO, and CTO
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the recruitment drive 2022 which is being held to fill in the posts of Chief Technical officer, Chief Digital Officer, and Chief Information Security Office for the central office in Mumbai.
Interested candidates can check more details and apply on the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The application process for the recruitment drive will open on 10 September and the application window will close on 10 October. Candidates can only submit the application fee online.
LIC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
The LIC recruitment applications will be submitted only via the online method. Candidates willing to apply will have to pay application fees of Rs 1,000 for unreserved categories and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The fees are non-refundable.
LIC Recruitment 2022: Required Documents to Register
Scanned passport size photos
Scanned signature with black ink
Scanned resume
Signature in small letters
LIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
There is an opening for one position in each category. Candidates willing to apply for the posts must be less than the 58 years of age. The period of engagement will be three years.
All candidates are required to have 15 years of minimum experience in their respective domains.
How to Apply LIC Recruitment 2022?
Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Careers' page and select 'Specialized positions in IT'.
Click on the 'Apply Online' link option.
Click on 'New Registration' and enter your details.
A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and it will appear on the screen.
Make sure to note down the registration number and password.
Candidates will get an email or SMS with the same information.
Fill up the registration form and complete the registration.
Upload the required documents.
Preview the application form and click on ‘Complete Registration’ once again.
Pay the fees through online mode only.
