ADVERTISEMENT

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 1st, 2nd Year May Be Out Soon on Manabadi: Details

TS Inter Results 2023 may be declared before 10 May on tsbie.cgg.gov.in & Manabadi.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
2 min read
TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 1st, 2nd Year May Be Out Soon on Manabadi: Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year anytime soon on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi. 

As of now the board has not revealed the exact date and time of the TS Inter Result 2023. However, it is expected that the result may be out before 10 May 2023. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the TS Inter Results 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the TS 1st and 2nd year examination this year can check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

As reported by Hindustan Times, TSBIE Controller of examination has said that the results for first year and second year will be announced before 10 May.

Also Read

HBSE Board Results 2023: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result Date and Latest Details

HBSE Board Results 2023: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result Date and Latest Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately, 9 lakh candidates participated in the TS Inter examination this year. The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from 15 March to 3 April while the Intermediate 2nd year examinations were held from 16 March to 4 April across different examination centres of the state. The exams took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

To pass the TS Inter results, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Those who will fail to fulfil the passing criteria will have to appear in the Intermediate Supplementary Examination, the dates of which will be notified separately.

Also Read

UPSC Results 2023: UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

UPSC Results 2023: UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Check the TS Inter Result 2023

  • Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for TS Inter 1st year result 2023 or TS Inter 2nd year result 2023.

  • A login page will show up.

  • Enter the login details like registration number and other details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also Read

Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023 Today: Check via SMS and DigiLocker

Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Science Result 2023 Today: Check via SMS and DigiLocker

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×