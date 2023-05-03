TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 1st, 2nd Year May Be Out Soon on Manabadi: Details

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year anytime soon on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.
As of now the board has not revealed the exact date and time of the TS Inter Result 2023. However, it is expected that the result may be out before 10 May 2023. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the TS Inter Results 2023.
Candidates who appeared in the TS 1st and 2nd year examination this year can check their results by following the below mentioned steps.
As reported by Hindustan Times, TSBIE Controller of examination has said that the results for first year and second year will be announced before 10 May.
Approximately, 9 lakh candidates participated in the TS Inter examination this year. The TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from 15 March to 3 April while the Intermediate 2nd year examinations were held from 16 March to 4 April across different examination centres of the state. The exams took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
To pass the TS Inter results, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Those who will fail to fulfil the passing criteria will have to appear in the Intermediate Supplementary Examination, the dates of which will be notified separately.
Steps To Check the TS Inter Result 2023
Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for TS Inter 1st year result 2023 or TS Inter 2nd year result 2023.
A login page will show up.
Enter the login details like registration number and other details.
Hit the submit option.
Your TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results 2023 will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
