TSBIE TS Inter Results 2023 1st, 2nd Year May Be Out Soon on Manabadi: Details

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year anytime soon on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and Manabadi.

As of now the board has not revealed the exact date and time of the TS Inter Result 2023. However, it is expected that the result may be out before 10 May 2023. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the TS Inter Results 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the TS 1st and 2nd year examination this year can check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

As reported by Hindustan Times, TSBIE Controller of examination has said that the results for first year and second year will be announced before 10 May.