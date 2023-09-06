ADVERTISEMENT
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today for Phase 1: Steps To Apply

TS ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 starts from today. Details here.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 registration from today on 6 September 2023 at the official website, tsicet.nic.in. The last date to apply for the counselling process is 11 September 2023.

Candidates who wish to register for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling process to seek admission into MBA and MCA courses must follow the below mentioned steps.

According to an official notification released by the concerned officials, "Only those candidates can apply for the TS ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 who have qualified in TSICET 2023 and secured 50 percent (for OC) and 45 percent (for Others) in aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination."
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule for Phase 1

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Start Date: Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Last Date: Monday, 11 September, 2023.

Certificate Verification Process: 8 to 12 September 2023.

TS ICET Provisional Seat Allotment Result Phase 1: Before or on 17 September 2023.

Payment of Fee and Self Reporting: 17 to 20 September 2023.

Steps To Register and Apply for TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1

  • Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for TS ICET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling 2023.

  • A login page will show up.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • An application form will open.

  • Enter all the required details.

  • Upload documents, if any.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of counselling form for further reference.

