ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Dates

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card: You can download the admit card from delhipolice.gov.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Dates
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card is declared for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card is released on the official website - delhipolice.gov.in. Registered candidates are requested to download the admit cards from the aforementioned website before appearing for the exam. One can check the latest announcements on the website while downloading the hall ticket. It is important to stay updated with the latest details.

To download the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card, you have to visit the website - delhipolice.gov.in and find the link. The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam details are also mentioned online so concerned candidates should take a look at them. Registered candidates must appear for the upcoming recruitment exam on the scheduled dates and times.

Also Read

Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Know Application Dates & Vacancies Here

Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Know Application Dates & Vacancies Here
ADVERTISEMENT

The admit card link is activated on the official website so that candidates can find it easily. You do not have to visit any other website or page to find the result link. Make sure to stay updated with the latest announcements.

Delhi Police Head Constable 2023 Exam: Important Dates

According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam 2023 will take place from 19 September to 3 October.

Candidates can take a look at the complete exam schedule online and note the timings. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the recruitment exam without the Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card on the scheduled dates.

You can access the admit card after entering the registration ID and other details correctly. Keep your login information ready while checking the hall tickets online.

Also Read

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration Underway on uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Details

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Registration Underway on uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Details
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates must save a hard copy of the admit card for the exam days and carry it with them to the exam centre.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Here are the steps you should know if you want to download the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 admit card:

  • Visit the official website - delhipolice.gov.in.

  • Go to the recruitment tab section and click on "Admit Card e Admission Certificate for Trade Test for the post of HC AWO TPO in Delhi Police 2022 Examination".

  • Enter your login ID and submit.

  • The Delhi Police admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the hall ticket from the website and save a hard copy.

Also Read

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 To Release Soon: Check ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 To Release Soon: Check ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  Delhi Police   recruitment 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×