UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 to be Out Soon; Exams to Begin From 16 Feb
Candidates appearing for UP 10th and 12th board exams 2023 will get their admit cards from their respective schools.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is all set to release the UP Board Admit Card 2023 anytime soon. UPMSP is most likely to issue the admit card link for both Class 10th and 12th exams.
Students who are planning to appear for the UP Board exams 2023 will have to collect their admit card from their respective schools. UP Board Class 10 and 12 hall tickets 2023 will be available for download on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
However, private category students will be allowed to download their UP Board admit card from the official website of UPMSP while the regular category students will have to get their admit card from schools. School officials will have to enter their school id and login to download the admit card of their students.
Uttar Pradesh board exam roll number for the students appearing in the board exams will be available on the admit card. Students will have to check their roll numbers and other details carefully before appearing for the exam.
UP Board 10th, 12th Exam Date
As per the official schedule released by the UP Board, Uttar Pradesh board exams 2023 will begin from 16 February 2023 for both classes 10 and 12. The board exam for class 10 will end on 3 March while the UP Board Class 12 exams will end on 4 March. The exams for both the classes will be conducted in two shifts- morning shift will be from 8 AM to 11:15 AM. The second shift or the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.
How to Download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?
Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at
On the homepage, click on the UP Board Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023 link.
A new tab will appear, enter the user ID and password.
Submit all the required details and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can save and download the UP Board admit cards or take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.