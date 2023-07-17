NATA 2023 Test 3 Result Date & Time; Scorecard To Be Out Soon At nata.in

National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) 2023 tests results are expected to be out and this is the result for the third NATA test. The results will be announced today, July 17. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results and download scorecards in the evening from the official website at nata.in.

The message on the official website read, “NATA 2023 Exam 3 Results and Score card will be available at 5 PM, 17 Jul 2023,” though the result has not been out yet.

Council of Architecture conducted the third NATA 2023 test on July 9 and the results for the previous two tests have already been released. The exam is conducted so that students can get admission to first year of the five-year BArch degree course that is offered by around 400 architectural institutions throughout the country.