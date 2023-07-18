NATA Result 2023 Phase 3 To Be Declared Today on nata.in: Check Scores Here

ADVERTISEMENT
NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 may be announced today on 18 July. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
i

NATA 2023 Phase 3 result may be declared online today on 18 July 2023 by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on the official website, nata.in. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Exam results were expected to be out on 17 July but due to some unknown reasons, the results were not announced yesterday. It is likely that the result will be declared today now.

The NATA Exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned officials on 9 July 2023. Candidates who will successfully qualify the examination will be eligible for the NATA Counselling 2023 and eventually will be allowed to take the admission in different colleges. To qualify the NATA exam, candidates must score at least 70 out of 200. The NATA scores are valid up to a period of one year.

Steps To Check the NATA 2023 Phase 3 Results

  • Visit the official website, nata.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go the Menu and click on the NATA Results.

  • Now click on the direct link for NATA 2023 Phase 3 results.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the login details like application number and password.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your NATA 2023 Phase 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Topics:  NATA Result 

