Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Date, Time, How To Download, Other Details
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Check the list of websites where the results will be available.
The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has officially confirmed that it would release the SSC, HSC Results 2022 in June 2022. As per the latest updates, the results are likely to be announced on 15 June 2022. However, there is no official announcement on the exact date of the result. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2022 must keep an eye on the official website for all the latest updates and details.
Candidates can go to the official website, mahahsscboard.in, to check all the latest updates on the SSC, HSC Results 2022.
The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to updat candidates about all the details on the SSC, HSC Results 2022 via the official website.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Websites List
Let's take a look at the websites that the candidates can use to check the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 once they are officially released:
mahahsscboard.in
msbshse.co.in
mh-ssc.ac.in
mahresult.nic.in
Once the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) releases the result, students can access them via any of the above-mentioned websites.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: How To Check
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates need to follow to download the SSC, HSC Results 2022 from the website once the Board officially publishes them:
Go to either of the official websites: mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in or mahresult.nic.in.
Click on the link that states SSC or HSC result.
Enter the required details such as Roll Number and Mother's First Name.
After verifying all the entered information, click on submit.
Your Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
It is important to remember that the official result date has not been announced yet so the candidates are requested to keep checking the official websites for all the updates.
As of now, one should remember that the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has plans of releasing the results by 15 June 2022.
