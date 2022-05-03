Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Date, Time, How To Download, Other Details

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has officially confirmed that it would release the SSC, HSC Results 2022 in June 2022. As per the latest updates, the results are likely to be announced on 15 June 2022. However, there is no official announcement on the exact date of the result. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2022 must keep an eye on the official website for all the latest updates and details.