ICAI CA Intermediate & Final May 2022 Exams Admit Card Released: How to Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final examination, May 2022.

Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned exam are advised to download their admit cards from the official exam website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org.

"No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," reads the official notice released by ICAI.