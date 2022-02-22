Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2022 Timetable Released

Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2022 will begin from 4 March 2022. The board has released a detailed timetable for the students on Monday, 21 February.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has announced that the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022 will begin from 4 March.

The SSC exams are scheduled to start from 15 March, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced on 21 February, Monday.

The general exam timing for almost all the subjects for both HSC and SSC is set from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The timetable states that the HSC Theory exams 2022 will start from 4 March 2022 and continue till 30 March 2022.