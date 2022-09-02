JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key To Be Released on 3 September 2022: Details Here

As per the official schedule, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key on 3 September 2022 on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the answer key using their personal login credentials.

Candidates must remember that the answer key will be provisional and can be challenged or objected by paying a processing fee of certain amount against each answer challenged. Along with the answer key, the concerned authorities will also issue the last date of challenging the answer keys and submitting feedback.

To stay updated with the latest details, check this space regularly or visit the official website. It is to be noted that the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2022 will give you just a rough idea about the scores. The final scores will be revealed when the JEE Advanced 2022 Result will be officially declared along with the final answer key.