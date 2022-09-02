JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key To Be Released on 3 September 2022: Details Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key will be released on 3 September. Here are all the important details.
As per the official schedule, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key on 3 September 2022 on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the answer key using their personal login credentials.
Candidates must remember that the answer key will be provisional and can be challenged or objected by paying a processing fee of certain amount against each answer challenged. Along with the answer key, the concerned authorities will also issue the last date of challenging the answer keys and submitting feedback.
To stay updated with the latest details, check this space regularly or visit the official website. It is to be noted that the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2022 will give you just a rough idea about the scores. The final scores will be revealed when the JEE Advanced 2022 Result will be officially declared along with the final answer key.
IIT Bombay released the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets on 1 September 2022. Candidates can download them by providing their personal details like registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.
JEE Advanced 2022: Release Date and Time
The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key will be officially released at 10 am on Saturday, 3 September 2022. Candidates must visit the official website regularly to make sure that they do not miss any important updates.
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download
Go to the official website – jeeadv.ac.in
On the home page, go to the announcements section and search the answer key for JEE (Advanced) 2022 direct link
Click on the link and a candidate login page will be displayed on your computer screen
Enter your personal login details as required
Hit the 'Sign in' option
The answer key for JEE Advanced 2022 exam will appear on the screen
Download and check to calculate the scores
Take a print-out for future reference
