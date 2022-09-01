NTA NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Check? Know the Result Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in. All the medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET UG exam 2022 can now check and download the official answer key. The instructions and a direct link to download the NTA NEET provisional answer key have been provided below.

All the candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be challenged in case of any discrepancies. To object the NEET 2022 provisional answer key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 against each answer challenged.

The link for challenging the answer key is also available on the website. Candidates should try to raise their concerns before the last date, which is likely in the first week of September. After the closure date, no objection or challenge will be entertained by the concerned authorities.