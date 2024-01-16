IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Download the Scores

IBPS SO Result 2023 Declared: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO result 2023 on Tuesday, 16 January 2024, on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023 can now download and check their scores by following the steps mentioned below.

The IBPS conducted the Special Officer Prelims Exam in 30 December 2023, across different examination centres. The exam was held to fill 1,402 vacancies of Special Officers. The result is now available for the reference of candidates. They can download and check their scores by using personal details like registration number and password.