JEE Main Answer Key 2024 Released: Check jeemain.nta.ac.in for Link; Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) answer key for the January 2024 exam for interested candidates. It is important to note that the JEE Main Answer Key 2024 for paper 1 (BTech and BE) and paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) is released on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in. One should check and download the answer keys for both papers from the website soon. Candidates are requested to read the latest announcements online.
According to the latest official details, concerned candidates can raise objections against the JEE Main Answer Key 2024 online. They must submit the challenges within the deadline otherwise the officials will not review them. To know the important dates and other announcements, you have to visit the website – nta.ac.in – and go through the official notifications.
The NTA releases important notifications regarding the JEE Main examination on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. You do not have to browse through other websites for the important details.
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: List of Websites and Schedule
The JEE Main 2024 answer key can be downloaded from two websites. The websites are as follows:
nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.ac.in
Candidates can submit challenges against the JEE Main provisional answer key if there are any. One should note that the last date to raise objections is today, Thursday, 8 February. The objection window will be closed after Thursday.
The NTA has also declared the question papers with recorded responses along with the answer key. Concerned students are requested to go through the latest details online carefully. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the provisional key or responses.
You must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question while submitting the challenges. The objection fee has to be paid by the deadline.
The JEE Main final answer key will be released after going through the grievances submitted by the candidates. The NTA will review the objections properly.
The first session was held from 24 January to 1 February. The result is scheduled to be released on 12 February, as per the latest details.
JEE Main Answer Key 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps candidates should know while downloading the JEE Main Answer Key 2024:
Browse through nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "JEE Main 2024 Answer Key" on the page.
Enter your login credentials and the answer keys for both papers will display on your screen.
Click on download and save a copy.
