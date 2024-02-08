JEE Main Answer Key 2024 Released: Check jeemain.nta.ac.in for Link; Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) answer key for the January 2024 exam for interested candidates. It is important to note that the JEE Main Answer Key 2024 for paper 1 (BTech and BE) and paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) is released on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in. One should check and download the answer keys for both papers from the website soon. Candidates are requested to read the latest announcements online.

According to the latest official details, concerned candidates can raise objections against the JEE Main Answer Key 2024 online. They must submit the challenges within the deadline otherwise the officials will not review them. To know the important dates and other announcements, you have to visit the website – nta.ac.in – and go through the official notifications.