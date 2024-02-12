JEE Mains Result 2024 Today: Direct Link & Steps To Download Session 1 Results

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 1 Result today on 12 February 2024. Once released, candidates can download and check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in by using personal details like application number and date of birth. JEE Mains Session 1 exam was held by the concerned officials on 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2024.
Apart from the JEE Mains Session 1 Result, NTA may also release JEE Mains Final Answer Key today. Candidates must note down that the final answer key is non-objectionable unlike JEE Main Provisional Answer Key. To check the JEE Mains Final Result, click here.
JEE Main 2024 Result Date?
The JEE Mains Session 1 result is expected to be declared today on Monday, 12 February 2024.
JEE Main 2024 Result Time
The exact result time of JEE Main exam has not been announced by the National Testing Agency yet.
Where To Check JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result 2024?
Candidates can download and check JEE Mains Session 1 result 2024 on following websites.
jeemain.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
exams.nta.ac.in
How To Check JEE Mains Result 2024?
Once released, candidates can download and check JEE Mains Session 1 Result by following the below steps.
Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for JEE Main Session 1 2024.
A login page will open on the screen
Enter the login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.
