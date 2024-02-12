JEE Mains Result 2024 Today: Direct Link & Steps To Download Session 1 Results

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 1 Result today on 12 February 2024. Once released, candidates can download and check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in by using personal details like application number and date of birth. JEE Mains Session 1 exam was held by the concerned officials on 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2024.

Apart from the JEE Mains Session 1 Result, NTA may also release JEE Mains Final Answer Key today. Candidates must note down that the final answer key is non-objectionable unlike JEE Main Provisional Answer Key. To check the JEE Mains Final Result, click here.