JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Date: Know JEE Main Results Time; How To Download

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The JEE Main session 2 results will be declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Date: Know JEE Main Results Time; How To Download
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys of JEE Main session 2 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the agency will declare the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result soon on the official website. Interested and concerned students should closely monitor the site – jeemain.nta.nic.in – for all the latest updates regarding the JEE Main session 2 results. One must download their respective result on time and check the scores.

The NTA will notify about the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result on its official website to make it easier for candidates to stay updated. All the latest details will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. While checking the JEE Main session 2 results, candidates are requested to keep their login credentials handy as they will need them.

Students who have not yet downloaded the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer keys are requested to complete the process soon. The result will be based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key. It is essential to keep an eye on the announcements made by the NTA.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: Important Updates

As per the latest official details, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results, the JEE Main cut-off marks for sitting in IIT JEE Advanced, and all India ranks of candidates.

It is important to note that the agency will also announce the names of the all-India toppers along with the JEE Main session 2 result.

If we notice the past trends, the NTA is expected to declare the JEE Mains results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) first and then paper 2.

As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams were formally conducted on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April, for all candidates who registered for it.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: Steps To Download

Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result from the website, once released:

  • Visit the official result websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

  • Click on the JEE Main session 2 result link mentioned on the home page.

  • Provide your registered login details such as Application Number, Date of birth, etc, in the text box.

  • The JEE Main result will display on your screen.

  • Go through your scores and click on the download option on the site.

  • Save a copy of the JEE Main result.

