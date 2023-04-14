JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released for 15 April Exam: How To Download; Details
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: You can download the admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in today.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 recently for interested candidates. The JEE Main 2023 admit card has been declared for the exam that is scheduled to take place on 15 April. Candidates who have registered for the 15 April exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. All concerned candidates must download the JEE Main admit card soon from the website if they want to sit for the exam.
One must check the details mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes. To know all the latest details and other important updates about the upcoming exam, one should keep a close eye on the site – jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the details are available on the aforementioned website.
It is important to note that the JEE Main 2023 exam will take place on Saturday, 15 April. All the information such as exam date, time, and other updates are mentioned on the admit card, which is declared recently for concerned candidates.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: Details
According to the details mentioned on the official notice, candidates preparing to appear for the exam on 15 April 2023, must download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card from the official website.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance examination without the admit card. Everyone should download the hall ticket and save a hard copy for the exam day.
The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
These are all the important details we have for now. You have to keep a close eye on the official announcements to stay updated.
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
Here are the steps candidates must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card online:
First, go to the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card link on the home page
Enter your registered details in the empty boxes
The admit card will display on your device once you provide your details
Download the JEE Main admit card from the website
Take a printout of the same and carry it to the exam centre
