After Suicide in IIT-B, Former UGC Chief Demands Mandatory Civic Learning Course

The death of Darshan Solanki, a first-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), has reignited discussions around caste discrimination and harassment on campus.

The 18-year-old from Ahmadabad, who died by suicide on Sunday, 12 February, belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

Sukhdeo Thorat, economist and former chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC), said that the higher educational institutions have not shown much initiative in addressing the discrimination faced by lower caste students on campus.

In 2006, the Government of India had constituted a three-member committee, under the chairmanship of Thorat, to look into the allegations of differential treatment meted out to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The committee, in its report submitted in 2007, had made a number of recommendations to address the issue of caste discrimination and urged AIIMS to take steps to improve student-student and student-teacher relations.