ST Panel Sends Notice to IIT Bombay on Mental Health Support to Bahujan Students
The commission had received a complaint from the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle about Student Wellness Centre.
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sent a notice to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) for failing to provide mental health support to the institute's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students.
The commission had received a complaint from a students' group in the IIT-B, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), in this regard in June last year.
The notice, dated 31 January 2023, states, "The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India."
It further reads, "You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the undersigned within 03 days of receipt of this notice either by post or in person or by any other means of communication."
The commission had earlier, in November 2022, written to the Union Ministry of Education seeking its comments and action taken report on the matter.
The APPSC had written in its complaint:
"IITs are infamous for the high number of student suicides, most of which are students coming from SC/ST backgrounds. Even the data on student dropout shows that most students belong to SC/ST categories. It is no hidden fact that students from the SC/ST community face immense harassment and discrimination on the campus from students, faculties, and employees."
Student Wellness Centre in the Dock
The complaint accuses the IIT-B Student Wellness Centre in-charge Hima Anaredy of indulging in casteism. It points out that Anaredy, in an old post on Facebook, had ridiculed India's reservation policy and questioned the merit of reserved category students studying in higher educational institutions.
A member of the APPSC told The Quint, "Many students approached us saying they don't go to the centre for counselling because they don't feel safe."
The APPSC members The Quint spoke to also pointed out that the counselling centre doesn't follow reservation norms and it mostly has upper caste employees. Further, they lack understanding about caste issues and caste discrimination, they alleged.
The students' group demanded that the centre in-charge Anaredy should be removed from her position and the institute should appoint SC, ST and OBC members in the centre as per reservation norms. Additionally, all the counsellors should go through caste sensitisation training.
In their complaint to the commission, the APPSC has also drawn attention to the fact that while an alumni programme for student wellness, called Bandhu, takes cognisance of factors like gender and sexuality, it is completely silent on caste. The students told The Quint that they didn't receive any response from people associated with the programme when they wrote to them about it.
Queries to the IIT-B director, Subhasis Chaudhuri, went unanswered. This copy will be updated if a response is received.
