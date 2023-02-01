ST Panel Sends Notice to IIT Bombay on Mental Health Support to Bahujan Students

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sent a notice to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) for failing to provide mental health support to the institute's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students.

The commission had received a complaint from a students' group in the IIT-B, Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), in this regard in June last year.

The notice, dated 31 January 2023, states, "The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India."

It further reads, "You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the undersigned within 03 days of receipt of this notice either by post or in person or by any other means of communication."

The commission had earlier, in November 2022, written to the Union Ministry of Education seeking its comments and action taken report on the matter.