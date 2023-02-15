IIT Bombay 'Refutes' Claim That Student Who Died by Suicide Faced Caste Bias

(Trigger warning: Description of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

Two days after an 18-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide, the premier institute on 14 February refuted allegations that the first-year B.Tech student faced "caste discrimination."

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Solanki, who hailed from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and had joined IIT-Bombay less than four months ago.

On Tuesday,14 February, student group APPSC claimed that "Darshan was facing caste discrimination and exam depression". In a statement on Wednesday, IIT-Bombay said that "no steps can be 100 percent effective”, and discrimination by students, if at all occurs, “is an exception."

What has IIT-Bombay said?

In a statement, the premier engineering college refuted claims of caste discrimination and said that it would be wrong to make such allegations when the police is still investigating the case. “Based on initial inputs from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination,” the statement read.

IIT-Bombay further stated, “The institute takes utmost precautions to make the campus as inclusive as possible. IIT Bombay has zero tolerance for any discrimination by faculty. Caste identity is never disclosed to anyone (whether students or faculty) once the admission is done... While no steps can be 100 percent effective, discrimination by students, if at all it occurs, is an exception.”