IGNOU June 2023 TEE Registration Date Extended Till 15 April, Know How To Apply
IGNOU June 2023 TEE Registration: You can apply for the exam on ignou.ac.in until 15 April, without any late fee.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the registration date for the IGNOU June 2023 Term-End Examination (TEE). Candidates have time till 15 April 2023, to complete the IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration without submitting any late fee. If you have still not applied for the TEE exam, you must visit the official website – ignou.ac.in and complete the process soon. It is important for all candidates to take note of the extended last date.
The exam-conducting body, IGNOU, has formally announced the IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration extended date. To know more about the extended application date and other details, you should go through the notification on the website – ignou.ac.in. One must finish the application process by the extended last date if one wants to appear for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam.
The registration date is extended for all those candidates who have still not filled out the application form but want to sit for the upcoming exam. All the important dates and the exam schedule are available on the website for you to check.
IGNOU June 2023 TEE Registration: Important Details
As per the latest official details available online, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for the IGNOU June 2023 TEE until 15 April.
They have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 along with Rs 200 from 16 April to 23 April, to complete the IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration.
It is important to note that after 26 April, candidates have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 along with Rs 200 for submitting the registration form. One must take note of the application fee.
The IGNOU June 2023 TEE is expected to be conducted from 1 June onwards. The exams are likely to end on 6 July for everyone registering online.
IGNOU June 2023 TEE Registration: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you have to follow to complete the IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration:
Go to the official website – ignou.ac.in
Click on the active registration link on the home page of the site
Now, register yourself by providing your personal information correctly
Fill out the registration form and upload your documents
Pay the above-mentioned application fee and press submit
Download the IGNOU June TEE application form for your reference
You can also save a printout if you want
