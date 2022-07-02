IGNOU July 2022 Session: Re-Registration Date Extended, How To Re-Register
Here are the steps to submit your IGNOU re-registration form. Last date extended to 15 July 2022
The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended by the IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University). Applicants can now apply from the official website ignou.ac.in. For re-registering themselves, candidates have to go to the re-registration portal, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in, of the website. The re-registration portal is open for all students (national and international).
IGNOU July 2022 Session Re-Registration Extended: Date
The re-registration date of IGNOU has been extended up to 15 July 2022. Candidates who are already registered need to submit their credentials like username and password before submitting their forms.
IGNOU July 2022 Session Re-Registration: Instructions
All the candidates who want to re-register for the IGNOU July session 2022 should follow the below instructions carefully.
Submit your correct contact details like mobile number, email ID, etc. All the updates will be sent to your email or phone number.
Select your courses carefully. You should go through the course guide available on the website before choosing your courses.
Be very careful while making online payments. Do not share your card details with anyone. The online payment options available to Indian students are UPI, net banking, etc. International students can make payments via online mode.
Consider submitting your re-registration form prior to the last date to avoid inconvenience.
Be careful while making the payment. Check the payment status and if your payment status is not updated, wait for a day or so before making a second payment. Do not make a double payment. If done, you will be refunded for one payment.
You should be careful if you are applying through a cybercafe. Make sure the courses are selected rightly along with other details. Take a printout of your re-registration form for future reference.
In case you face any difficulty in the re-registration process, please approach your regional centre and get the required help.
IGNOU July 2022 Session: How To Re-Register
Go to the official website of IGNOU and follow the link, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
You will be taken to the re-registration portal. The re-registration portal has all the information. Please read the instructions carefully and then check the 'I have read and understood the instructions given above' prompt.
Hit the 'Proceed to re-registration' option and you will be taken to 'Student Portal.' A signing in page will be displayed on your screen and you need to submit your username and password (If already registered) followed by captcha verification.
Enter the username and password, verify the captcha and click on the 'Login' option.
A re-registration form will be displayed on your screen: fill in all the details followed by fee payment and then submit the form.
Candidates who are not already registered, should go for the new registration and the rest of the steps will be same.
