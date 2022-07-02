IGNOU July 2022 Session: Re-Registration Date Extended, How To Re-Register

Go to the official website of IGNOU and follow the link, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

You will be taken to the re-registration portal. The re-registration portal has all the information. Please read the instructions carefully and then check the 'I have read and understood the instructions given above' prompt.

Hit the 'Proceed to re-registration' option and you will be taken to 'Student Portal.' A signing in page will be displayed on your screen and you need to submit your username and password (If already registered) followed by captcha verification.

Enter the username and password, verify the captcha and click on the 'Login' option.

A re-registration form will be displayed on your screen: fill in all the details followed by fee payment and then submit the form.