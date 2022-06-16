Agnipath Scheme: IGNOU To launch 3-Year Special Degree Course for 'Agniveers'
The Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that they will be launching a special three-year undergraduate degree programme for the 'Agniveers.'
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has designed this degree course and it will be executing it.
The Union Cabinet approved a recruitment scheme for the Indian youth on Tuesday, which will allow them to serve in the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The selected youngsters will be known as 'Agniveers.'
It will be a degree course provided by the education ministry, which will focus on providing skill education to Agniveers and equipping them for various job roles in the civilian sector.
The regulatory bodies like All India Council for Technical Education, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, and University Grants Commission have recognised the framework of the programme.
IGNOU will award the Agniveers with the degree as per UGC nomenclature (BA; BCom; BA (vocational); BA (Tourism Management)), which will be recognised both in India and abroad for employment and education purposes.
Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Details About the Degree
IGNOU has divided this course into two segments.
50% of the credits for the graduate degree will come from the skill training (technical and non-technical) and the remaining 50% will be based on several courses with different subjects like languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture and Jyotish, and Ability Enhancement Courses on Environmental Studies and Communication Skills in English.
Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Official Announcement
According to the Education Ministry, "this programme is aligned with UGC norms and with the National Credit Framework / National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) as mandated under the National Education Policy 2020. It also has provision for multiple exit points – Undergraduate Certificate on successful completion of the first-year courses, Undergraduate Diploma on successful completion of the first and second-year courses, and Degree on completion of all the courses in three-year time frame."
