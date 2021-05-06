IGNOU Commences Re-Registration Process for July 2021 Session

Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based programmes can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.

The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.

“Students can re-register for the next year/semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” reads an official notification as cited by The Indian Express.

Earlier, in April, IGNOU also extended the last date for the submission of assignments for Term-End Examinations (TEE) June 2021. Candidates can submit their IGNOU TEE assignments (both online and physical) by 31 May 2021, said the official notification.