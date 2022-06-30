JAC 12th Intermediate Result 2022 Out on 30 June at 2:30pm, How To Check
The JAC Inter Commerce result 2022 will be announced today, 30 June 2022 at 2:30 pm.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to announce the 12th class result 2022 for Commerce, Arts, and other Vocational Streams on 30 June 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the JAC exam 2022 will be able to check their results on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The official date of the JAC exam result 2022 was confirmed by the Ranchi office of JAC. The JAC result 2022 will be only for Arts, Commerce, and Vocational students, The JAC result 2022 for Science students has already been declared.
After the announcement of JAC 2022 result, the link will be available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can visit the official website and check their results. Candidates should score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to be successful in the JAC exam 2022. Unsuccessful students will have to appear in the compartment examination.
JAC Intermediate Exam 2022: Date
The JAC Intermediate exam 2022 was held from 24 March 2022 and completed on 25 April 2022. The JAC exam 2022 was conducted across 689 examination centres.
JAC Inter (12th) Result 2022: Date and Time
The JAC Inter (12th) result 2022 will be declared on 30 June 2022 at 2:30 pm. Students should keep checking the official website for official update.
JAC Intermediate students should remember that the JAC 12th class result 2022 will be available only through online mode.
JAC Intermediate (12th) Result 2022: How To Check
Arts, Commerce, and Vocational stream students of Jharkhand (JAC) board should follow the below steps to check their result.
Go to the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com or results.nic.in.
On the homepage, search for the link 'JAC Intermediate Result for Arts, commerce'.
Click on the link 'JAC Intermediate Result for Arts, commerce' and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Submit your login credentials like roll number, date of birth and hit the 'Login' option.
Your JAC Intermediate 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result carefully and then download and save it.
You should take a printout of your JAC Intermediate 2022 result for future reference.
