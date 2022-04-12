ICSE Textbook Challenging Gender Roles Receives Applause on Twitter
The chapter titled 'Changing Roles of Boys and Girls' is from a third grade ICSE textbook.
Indian textbooks aren't particulary famous for being progressive. Right from the merits of dowry to blaming women for rising unemployment, there are many things wrong with the education system and what impressionable students are taught.
However, this chapter from an ICSE textbook is a delightful exception. The chapter titled 'Changing Roles of Girls and Boys' talks about the perception we have of how a girl or boy should look. It challenges this perception and argues that people can dress or look however they wish to, without any gender roles coming in the way.
A user on Twitter shared a picture of the book which is apparently from the third grade, and wrote, "found this on fb. apparently this is icse 3rd standard social science textbook! things are finally changing for the better and im so happy !!"
Check it out here:
Here are some other reactions from Twitter:
