TS SSC Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana 10th Result Declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS SSC Results 2022 released: Download Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Result from manabadi.co.in and result.cgg.gov.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has officially declared the TS SSC Results 2022 or Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates who had appeared for it on the scheduled exam dates. The Telangana SSC Results 2022 are announced on the official website so that the candidates can easily access them. Students can check the Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 on the website bse.telangana.gov.in. They should log in to their registered accounts to check the scores.
The Manabadi TS Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 are also available for download on the official website of Manabadi, manabadi.co.in. It is to be noted that over five lakh students appeared for the TS SSC Exams 2022 and they were eagerly waiting to view the scores. Now, they can finally check the TS SSC Results 2022.
The Manabadi TS SSC Class 10 Exams 2022 were conducted from 23 May 2022 to 1 June 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the official timetable. Students should score a minimum of 35 percent to pass the Telangana Board Class 10 SSC Exam 2022.
Manabadi TS SSC 10th Result 2022: List of Official Websites
The TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2022 have been announced on a few websites so that it is easier for the students to check their marks. Let's take a look at the list of websites:
All the candidates who are excited to check the scores should note that Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced the TS SSC 10th Results 2022.
The Manabadi TS SSC Class 10 Result 2022 link has been activated on the websites after the formal announcement.
Telangana Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check TS SSC Results 2022
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates should follow to check the Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 online:
Go to either of the websites bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or result.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the link that states TS SSC Results 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth. Click on submit.
Your Manabadi SSC Class 10 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and save a soft copy for future reference.
Candidates should check the official website bse.telangana.gov.in for all the other updates on the TS Board Class 10 Results 2022.
The board informs candidates about the latest updates via the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.