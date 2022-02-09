Karnataka Hijab Row: Matter Referred to Larger Bench of HC, No Interim Order

A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 9 February, referred the petitions filed by Muslim students over their right to wear hijabs in classrooms to the chief justice of the court for consideration by a larger bench.

Justice Krishna S Dixit had been hearing the petitions, which had challenged the Karnataka government's order saying uniforms were compulsory and students shouldn't wear clothes that 'disturb public law and order', on his own till now.

After hearing the arguments by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat for the original petitioners on Tuesday, he was expected to hear arguments by the Advocate General for the Karnataka government on Wednesday opposing the petitions.