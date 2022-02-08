Karnataka HC Order on Hijab Row Today, Saffron-Clad Protest at Udupi College

Amid a row over the wearing of hijab in classrooms in Karnataka, ruckus erupted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi on Tuesday, 8 February, after a mob of male students donning saffron scarves and headgear protested against the wearing of hijab on campus.

Visuals from MGM College showed a large number of saffron-clad boys arriving at the gates of the college, where a group of girls had assembled in support of Muslim girls' right to wear hijab.

The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on the hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department to allow them to attend classes in hijab.