Day After 'Saffron Shawl' Protests, Udupi College Denies Entry to Girls in Hijab

Nearly a month after students donning hijab were denied entry in the Udupi government college, Muslim girls wearing hijab were once again stopped from entering Kundapur's Pre-University College on Thursday, 3 February.

The incident comes after students of two Karnataka colleges on Wednesday wore saffron scarves as a way of protesting against Muslim girls attending classes wearing hijabs.

A group of Hindu students wore saffron shawls to class in Kundapur PU College on Wednesday, to protest against 27 Muslim girl students attending classes in hijab.