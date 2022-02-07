Hijab-Wearing Students Seated Separately in Udupi College, Given No Lessons
The Pre-University College had previously denied entry to students donning hijab on several occasions.
Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, students wearing headscarves were on Monday, 7 February, allowed entry into the Udupi Pre-University government college campus – which has been the hotspot of the dispute – but were seated in separate classrooms, as per news agency ANI.
No lessons were given to these students, as per an NDTV report. They were allowed to enter the premises merely to prevent overcrowding at the gate, as per the college officials.
The educational institute had previously denied entry to students donning hijab on several occasions, citing rules regarding the school uniform.
The issue has been ongoing since 28 December 2021, when the Kundapur PU college in Udupi had prohibited six girls wearing hijabs from attending classes.
Last week, a group of Hindu students had worn saffron shawls to class in Kundapur PU College to protest against Muslim girl students attending classes in hijab.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had informed the college authorities that students could not be permitted to enter classrooms in any attire except the uniform, be it hijabs or saffron scarves.
Students Clad in Saffron Shawls Arrive at 2 Vijaypura Colleges, Holiday Declared
Meanwhile, some students of the Shanteshwara Pre-University College and GRB College in Vijaypura arrived at the institutes wearing saffron shawls on Monday. Taking the sensitivity of the situation into account, the college administrations declared a holiday for the day.
The development comes in spite of an order issued by the Karnataka government on Saturday, which states, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn."
The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on the hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department to allow them to attend classes in hijab.
