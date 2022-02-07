Hijab-Wearing Students Seated Separately in Udupi College, Given No Lessons

Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, students wearing headscarves were on Monday, 7 February, allowed entry into the Udupi Pre-University government college campus – which has been the hotspot of the dispute – but were seated in separate classrooms, as per news agency ANI.

No lessons were given to these students, as per an NDTV report. They were allowed to enter the premises merely to prevent overcrowding at the gate, as per the college officials.

The educational institute had previously denied entry to students donning hijab on several occasions, citing rules regarding the school uniform.