Haryana Board Admit Card 2023 Out: Download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket

Haryana Board Admit Card 2023: Below are the steps that schools must follow to download the hall ticket.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
Haryana Board HBSE Admit Card 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE 10, 12 Class admit Card 2023 on the official website, bseh.org.in.

All the schools must follow the steps below to download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the Haryana Board 10, 12 Exam 2023 must reach out to their respective schools and collect the admit card.

The Haryana Board 10th class exam 2023 will be conducted from 27 February till 25 March 2023 while as the 12th class examination will be held from 27 February to 28 March 2023.

This year, approximately 5,59,738 students have registered for the upcoming Haryana Board Exams 2023. The HBSE 10, 12 Exam will be held across 1475 examination centers of the state.

The total number of candidates that will appear on the HBSE 10th class exam 2023 is 296329 while as the number of students that are going to appear in the HBSE senior secondary (12th class) exam is 2,63,409.

Steps To Download the Haryana Board Admit Card 2023 for Classes 10 and 12

  • Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

  • On the appeared homepage search and click on the direct link for downloading the HBSE 10, 12 Class Hall Tickets

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option

  • The Haryana Board 10, 12 Exam Admit Card will show up on your computer screen

  • Check the admit card carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy of hall ticket

You can also follow the direct links for regular candidates and private candidates here.

