Haryana Board Admit Card 2023 Out: Download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket

Haryana Board HBSE Admit Card 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE 10, 12 Class admit Card 2023 on the official website, bseh.org.in.

All the schools must follow the steps below to download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the Haryana Board 10, 12 Exam 2023 must reach out to their respective schools and collect the admit card.

The Haryana Board 10th class exam 2023 will be conducted from 27 February till 25 March 2023 while as the 12th class examination will be held from 27 February to 28 March 2023.