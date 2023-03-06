NEET PG 2023 Exam Ends: Know NEET PG Answer Key and Result Date; How To Download

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 exam has ended on Sunday, 5 March, for all candidates who registered for the same. According to the latest official details available as of now, more than 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBE) conducted the exam for candidates. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the NEET PG 2023 answer key and result to release to check if they have qualified for the entrance exam.

It is important to note that the NEET PG 2023 answer key will be released first and then the NEET PG 2023 result will be declared for all interested candidates. One must keep a close eye on the official website – natboard.edu.in to know the exact date and time of the answer key. Candidates should stay alert.