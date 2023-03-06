NEET PG 2023 Exam Ends: Know NEET PG Answer Key and Result Date; How To Download
NEET PG 2023: The result is likely to be declared by 31 March for all candidates who appeared for the NEET PG exam.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 exam has ended on Sunday, 5 March, for all candidates who registered for the same. According to the latest official details available as of now, more than 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBE) conducted the exam for candidates. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the NEET PG 2023 answer key and result to release to check if they have qualified for the entrance exam.
It is important to note that the NEET PG 2023 answer key will be released first and then the NEET PG 2023 result will be declared for all interested candidates. One must keep a close eye on the official website – natboard.edu.in to know the exact date and time of the answer key. Candidates should stay alert.
The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBE) will announce all the necessary details and dates on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to go through them. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date must download the answer key on time.
NEET PG 2023 Exam: Important Details
As per the latest details, the NEET PG 2023 exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday, 5 March. The question paper consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions and each candidate will get 4 marks for every correct answer.
For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted by the NBE. These are the rules stated by the exam conducting body and candidates should take proper note of them.
According to the official information, the NEET PG 2023 result will be declared by 31 March. The provisional answer key will be released before the result for everyone.
NEET PG 2023 Answer Key: How To Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the NEET PG 2023 answer key online:
Visit the official website of the NBE – natboard.edu.in
Click on the link that states NEET PG 2023 answer key on the home page
Enter your login details in the provided box when the new page opens
Now, you can access the NEET PG answer key and calculate your probable scores
Download the answer key from the website
Raise objections, if there are any, by the last date and pay the required fee
Take a printout of the answer key if you want
