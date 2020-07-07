Centres Meant to Hold DU Open Book Exam Haven't Even Heard of It

The University of Delhi may have promised that final-year students with no internet access can take their open book exams (OBE) at Common Service Centres (CSC) enlisted by the varsity, but the ground reality seems to suggest otherwise.

CSC managers and operators from different parts in Haryana, Punjab and Assam, who the authors reached out to, said they have “not received any notification regarding the exams.”

Amid the pandemic, DU decided to hold OBE this year, with students set to appear for their exams online from their respective locations. This decision has been met with protests from students, teachers, and activists who pointed out that the large population of economically weak students in the university would be discriminated against by this policy as they do not have adequate digital infrastructure.