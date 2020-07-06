Three Days Later, DU’s Mock Test Remains An Exercise in ‘Mockery’

Three days after it opened to a host of glitches, Delhi University’s mock test continued to evoke anxiety and frustration among final-year students, many of whom complained of the same hurdles that were witnessed on the first day.

Taking to Twitter, several users attached screenshots of the varsity’s malfunctioning portal, while pointing out that they were unable to submit their answer sheets.

Tagging Union Human Resource Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal in her tweet, Sandy Wankhade asked “what will happen in real OBE ?” when the mock tests themselves had been riddled with problems.