DU’s Lack of Transparency Makes Open Book Exams A Mere Formality  

In a parallel dimension, where the whole planet is not reeling under a pandemic, the class of 2020 is graduating from their respective courses.

But, we aren’t in that dimension. We are going through a phase where the uncertainty of the pandemic has worsened for approximately four lakh final-year students of the University of Delhi with open book examinations (OBE).

Despite many students lacking ‘books’ to ‘open’ during these examinations, the reputed University will hold exams from 10 July after they were postponed from 1 July.