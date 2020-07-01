Delhi HC Slams DU for Withholding Information on OBE Postponement

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 July, slammed Delhi University for "withholding material information" regarding the postponement of the online open-book examination from the court, adding that contempt proceedings should be brought against the university for misleading the court, reported The Indian Express.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Delhi University had announced that online open book examinations for final year students will begin from 1 July. Amid opposition from teachers and students, the university on Saturday, 27 June, postponed the exam for 10 days, stating the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

IN DETAIL

In a high court hearing on 26 June, Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, had proposed a petition to cancel or postpone the final year open book examination for differently-abled students. The court had informed the counsel representing the university that the order will be passed in the due course of the day and will be uploaded to the high court website.