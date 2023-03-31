Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check the Official Website; Know Details
BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: You can download the Bihar board 10th result from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has formally released the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 recently for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the BSEB Class 10 result is available on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – for candidates to check and download. One must download the result as soon as possible from the official website and go through the details mentioned on it carefully. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the board to declare the results online.
The Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 link is active on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their respective results and check the other announcements on the website to stay updated. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) announces all the important details on its official website so that concerned candidates do not miss them. One should stay updated.
Along with the BSEB Class 10 result, candidates can go through the list of the toppers, overall passing percentage, etc, on the website. Everyone should stay updated with the latest announcements about the result that is declared recently.
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023: Details
According to the official details, the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2023 was formally held from 10 February to 22 February. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates were patiently waiting for the results to be out.
Now, the BSEB 10th result 2023 is finally declared on the website for candidates to check if they have qualified for the exam. Everyone should check their respective results online as soon as possible.
The list of websites that candidates can access to download the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 is as follows:
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
onlinebseb.in
The result link is active on both sites so you can visit any one of them to check your scores.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps that you must follow to download the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 online:
Visit the official site – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
Click on the active link that reads "Bihar Board 10th Result 2023" on the home page
A new page will display on the screen
Key in your personal details in the provided space and tap on the submit option
Your BSEB 10th result 2023 will display on the screen
Download the result from the website and go through the scores carefully
You must take a printout of your result
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: Bihar Board BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.