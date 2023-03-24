'Taking Steps to Avoid Glitches This Year': UGC Chairperson on CUET 2023

Since 2022 was the first year that CUET was made mandatory for central universities, there were a few glitches – last-minute exam centre changes, glitches in systems in some centres. What are the steps being taken to make the process more seamless this year?

I agree that there were a few glitches, and students were inconvenienced. We want students to focus on their tests rather than worry about possible glitches.

This year we have already started working on identifying the centres. We now have three categories of centres — those which are dependable in terms of computing and network facilities, invigilating staff, and technical staff. We will indeed be using these centers.

The second category is those centres that need to improve their facilities. If they meet our benchmarks, we will use them.

The third category is those which do not meet our criteria. We will be dropping them this year. We will also try to give the students the first choice of test city as much as possible. If that is not possible, we will try to provide a city within 100 km of their residence. Several other measures are being worked out.